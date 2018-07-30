Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Daktronics worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Daktronics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 147,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Daktronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Daktronics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 495,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 116,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,847,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carla S. Gatzke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $8.32 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Daktronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

