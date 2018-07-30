Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $115.07 Million in VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stock

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,575,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,072,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties traded up $0.08, reaching $20.40, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 43,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,070. The company has a quick ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 61.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.13 million. research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

