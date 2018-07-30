Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) in a report published on Thursday morning.

DMGT has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 860 ($11.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 671.90 ($8.89).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C opened at GBX 747 ($9.89) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 769 ($10.18).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 24.40 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 18.60 ($0.25) by GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

In other news, insider P M. Dacre acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £244,200 ($323,229.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 33,061 shares of company stock worth $24,462,850 in the last quarter.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

