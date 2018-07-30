DA Davidson Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

