DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. DA Davidson has a “In-Line” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services opened at $56.85 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $39,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $182,677.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,095.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $167,747. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.