DA Davidson Reiterates “$160.00” Price Target for Expedia Group (EXPE)

DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Expedia Group traded down $1.54, reaching $136.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 60,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,796. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

