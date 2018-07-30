DA Davidson Boosts GrubHub (GRUB) Price Target to $115.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.14.

GrubHub opened at $131.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Richman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $939,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $372,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GrubHub by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 36.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

