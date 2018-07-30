D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton accounts for about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,846,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,293,000 after buying an additional 2,216,643 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $54,919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in D. R. Horton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246,363 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $38,486,000. Finally, Marble Arch Investments LP increased its position in D. R. Horton by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 2,560,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,274,000 after buying an additional 676,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

