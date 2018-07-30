CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $62.88. 48,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,396. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.