Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 864,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CY. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $162,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $457,453. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

