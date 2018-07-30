Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 2.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 77.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $128.71 and a 12-month high of $151.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Macquarie raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Argus started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

