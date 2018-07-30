Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.97 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $122.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

EOG Resources opened at $129.15 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $568,143.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

