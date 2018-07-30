Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 13,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.64 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $214.64 and a one year high of $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

