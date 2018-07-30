Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,835,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 192,867 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Moody’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s opened at $176.60 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.58.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,371 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

