CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Greystone Investment Management LLC

Greystone Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,355,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,972 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,102,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,868,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,322,000 after acquiring an additional 235,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,705,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $776,147,000 after acquiring an additional 126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,219,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health opened at $66.67 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

