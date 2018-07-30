CVS Health Corp (CVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,962,651 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 29th total of 43,843,079 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,156,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

In related news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 559,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $66.67 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

