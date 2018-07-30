Curo Group (CURO) Issues Earnings Results

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Curo Group traded down $0.63, reaching $26.16, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,831. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45.

Get Curo Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 3,497,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,440,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,149,608 shares of company stock valued at $95,440,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.