Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 14,644 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley opened at $51.05 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

