Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Position Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 4.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.72. 425,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,996. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Dawson acquired 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.05 per share, with a total value of $4,904,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

