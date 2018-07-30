Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 391,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NYSE:UTX opened at $134.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,189 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.