CubeSmart (CUBE) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957,241 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $167,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $230,409,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,250,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,472,000 after buying an additional 171,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 175,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $5,244,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,520.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,144,371.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 134,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,994. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.