Critical Survey: Western Gas Partners (WES) & Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM)

Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES) and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Western Gas Partners and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Partners 0 6 6 0 2.50 Dominion Energy Midstream Partners 1 8 2 0 2.09

Western Gas Partners currently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $25.64, suggesting a potential upside of 67.01%. Given Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy Midstream Partners is more favorable than Western Gas Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Partners 28.35% 15.44% 7.57% Dominion Energy Midstream Partners 33.01% 2.53% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 3.42 $567.48 million $1.30 38.78 Dominion Energy Midstream Partners $480.20 million 3.19 $195.10 million $1.35 11.37

Western Gas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Energy Midstream Partners. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Western Gas Partners pays out 287.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners pays out 99.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats Dominion Energy Midstream Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower. In addition, it owns and operates a 416-mile interstate natural gas pipeline from the United States-Canadian border at Waddington, New York through the state of Connecticut to South Commack, Long Island, New York and continuing on from Northport, Long Island, New York through the Long Island Sound to Hunts Point, Bronx, New York providing service to local gas distribution companies, electric utilities, and electric power generators, as well as marketers and other end users through interconnecting pipelines and exchanges. Further, the company operates 2,200 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines in northeastern and central Utah, northwestern Colorado, and southwestern Wyoming. Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.