Critical Survey: Granite Construction (GVA) and Construction Partners (ROAD)

Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Granite Construction alerts:

This table compares Granite Construction and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 2.64% 8.82% 4.56% Construction Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Granite Construction and Construction Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $2.99 billion 0.68 $69.09 million $1.62 31.51 Construction Partners $568.21 million 1.12 N/A N/A N/A

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Granite Construction and Construction Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 0 1 6 0 2.86 Construction Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20

Granite Construction presently has a consensus target price of $72.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.69%. Construction Partners has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Granite Construction’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Construction Partners.

Dividends

Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Construction Partners does not pay a dividend. Granite Construction pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Granite Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Granite Construction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Construction Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. It serves customers in the public sector, including certain federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure. It also undertakes primarily bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts, together with various contract methods relating to public-private partnerships. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials, primarily asphalt, to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.