Critical Contrast: First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) versus Fulton Financial (FULT)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $672.86 million 4.09 $98.38 million $1.35 19.80 Fulton Financial $876.84 million 3.49 $171.75 million $1.07 16.26

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 15.12% 7.83% 1.02% Fulton Financial 19.05% 8.20% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Midwest Bancorp and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fulton Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Risk and Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Fulton Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 135 locations and 184 automated teller machines in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of January 18, 2018, the company operated 240 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

