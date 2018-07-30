Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crispr Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9317071839166 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Crispr Therapeutics opened at $46.16 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 4.22.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. TheStreet cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 128,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $6,497,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,183,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,994,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,186 shares of company stock valued at $61,438,792 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

