CRH Medical (CRHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.25 on Monday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.75.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.