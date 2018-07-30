CRH Medical (CRHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.25 on Monday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

