Credit Suisse Group Trims Alkermes (ALKS) Target Price to $51.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 13,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,959. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Frates sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $842,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,842 shares of company stock worth $11,282,700. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.