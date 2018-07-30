Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Airbus (AIR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €115.05 ($135.36).

EPA AIR opened at €96.00 ($112.94) on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

