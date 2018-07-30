Credit Suisse Group Raises W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Price Target to $85.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.20.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 17,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,699. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,007,000 after purchasing an additional 701,928 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 36.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,833,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 45.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,403,000 after buying an additional 186,293 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 387,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

