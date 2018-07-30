Credit Suisse Group Boosts Covanta (CVA) Price Target to $17.00

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Covanta opened at $17.00 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.71. Covanta has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Covanta had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covanta news, insider Stephen J. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $133,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,058.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 61.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,238,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,072 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Covanta by 78.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 324,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 142,676 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

