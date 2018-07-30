Credit Suisse Group Boosts Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Price Target to $188.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals opened at $161.24 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $141.88 and a 12-month high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 69.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 8,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

