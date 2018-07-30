Creative Planning Invests $952,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Stock

Creative Planning bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:GIL opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.39 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

