Creative Planning Buys 2,893 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 61.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

