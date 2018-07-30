Crane (CR) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of Crane opened at $88.82 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Crane has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $591,074.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

