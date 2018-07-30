Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,691.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded down $0.03, hitting $51.98, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,696. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.0967 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

