Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) is Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $219.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $224.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.61.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.49, for a total value of $589,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,424.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,688,497 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

