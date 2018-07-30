Corning (GLW) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,522,963,000 after acquiring an additional 803,539 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,212,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,203,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,746 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

