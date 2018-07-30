Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.44 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0666 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.