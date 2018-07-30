Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 319,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 325,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 8,193.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

