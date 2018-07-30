Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FII. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Federated Investors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Investors by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 312,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors opened at $23.44 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.58. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

FII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.19.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

