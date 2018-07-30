Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) CEO Sells $1,118,880.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,666,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSOD stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 0.60. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 170,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.4% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

