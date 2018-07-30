CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

CoreSite Realty traded down $2.04, reaching $113.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,903. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,500 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $696,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $837,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $1,832,860. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

