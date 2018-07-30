Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust opened at $37.42 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $445.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $39.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

