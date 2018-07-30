Core Laboratories (CLB) Position Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,402,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 351,847 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,035,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,977,000 after acquiring an additional 242,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,074,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CLB. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

NYSE:CLB opened at $110.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 64.13%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

