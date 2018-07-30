Contrasting Switch (SWCH) and Twitter (TWTR)

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Switch alerts:

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Twitter does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Switch and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $378.27 million 9.05 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Twitter $2.44 billion 10.51 -$108.06 million $0.06 568.67

Switch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Switch and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 4 9 0 2.69 Twitter 5 20 10 0 2.14

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $32.02, suggesting a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch N/A N/A N/A Twitter 0.57% 2.81% 1.92%

Summary

Twitter beats Switch on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.