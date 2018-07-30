Contrasting QUALCOMM (QCOM) & Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QUALCOMM and Pointer Telocation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 12 9 0 2.36 Pointer Telocation 0 0 3 0 3.00

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus price target of $64.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Pointer Telocation has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.51%. Given Pointer Telocation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM -18.41% 19.06% 7.56% Pointer Telocation 20.90% 15.94% 10.26%

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pointer Telocation does not pay a dividend. QUALCOMM pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QUALCOMM has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QUALCOMM and Pointer Telocation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $22.29 billion 4.13 $2.47 billion $3.78 16.58 Pointer Telocation $78.15 million 1.20 $16.51 million $1.12 10.27

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Pointer Telocation. Pointer Telocation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Pointer Telocation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, and/or long term evolution standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

