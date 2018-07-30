Contrasting PCSB Financial (PCSB) and First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) and First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

This table compares PCSB Financial and First Connecticut Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $45.04 million 8.08 $3.22 million N/A N/A First Connecticut Bancorp $111.98 million 4.46 $16.18 million $1.32 23.64

First Connecticut Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCSB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Connecticut Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and First Connecticut Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 4.48% 2.55% 0.50% First Connecticut Bancorp 15.83% 8.93% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PCSB Financial and First Connecticut Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCSB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. First Connecticut Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than First Connecticut Bancorp.

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Connecticut Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Connecticut Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Connecticut Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Connecticut Bancorp beats PCSB Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, consumer, and consumer and business installment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.