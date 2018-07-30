Contrasting Omnicom Group (OMC) and Telaria (TLRA)

Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Telaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 7.45% 40.82% 5.40% Telaria 3.46% -15.04% -8.34%

37.7% of Telaria shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Telaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omnicom Group and Telaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 3 9 2 0 1.93 Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus target price of $77.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Telaria has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. Given Telaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telaria is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnicom Group and Telaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $15.27 billion 1.01 $1.09 billion $5.10 13.53 Telaria $43.80 million 4.50 $2.22 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Telaria.

Dividends

Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Telaria does not pay a dividend. Omnicom Group pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omnicom Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Omnicom Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telaria has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. The company's services also include direct, entertainment, experiential, field, interactive, mobile, multi-cultural, non-profit, shopper, promotional, retail, search engine, social media, and sports and event marketing services; and investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, organizational communications, package design, product placement, public affairs, public relations, and merchandising and point of sale services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. Omnicom Group Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc., a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

