Contrasting McDonald’s (MCD) and Chuy’s (CHUY)

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McDonald’s and Chuy’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $22.82 billion 5.50 $5.19 billion $6.66 23.98 Chuy’s $369.59 million 1.49 $28.95 million $0.96 33.80

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Chuy’s. McDonald’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

McDonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chuy’s does not pay a dividend. McDonald’s pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McDonald’s has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 25.26% -151.67% 17.37% Chuy’s 7.33% 8.16% 5.56%

Risk and Volatility

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for McDonald’s and Chuy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 7 21 0 2.75 Chuy’s 0 7 0 0 2.00

McDonald’s currently has a consensus price target of $181.62, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.74%. Given McDonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of McDonald’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McDonald’s beats Chuy’s on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

