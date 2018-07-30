Contrasting Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and The Competition

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Krystal Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

This table compares Krystal Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A N/A N/A Krystal Biotech Competitors -6,217.17% -59.02% -25.12%

29.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Krystal Biotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech Competitors 546 1929 4915 189 2.63

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.54%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A -$7.92 million -11.18 Krystal Biotech Competitors $1.00 billion $90.72 million -2.91

Krystal Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.